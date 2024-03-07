CSIR-NIScPR organised “Phenome India” – A Unique Health Check-up Camp

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has initiated a unique health check –up camp called ‘Phenome India’ (PI-CHeCK) for the CSIR family. The key objectives of this initiative of CSIR are to ensure “Swasthya Bharat Viksir Bharat” through health and wellness check. CSIR is one of the largest research and development organisations of India and this is a network of 37 laboratories situated across the whole country.

National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR) is one of the constituent laboratories of CSIR which organized the PI-CHeCK health check-up camp from 3 to 5 March 2024 at its Pusa Campus, New Delhi.

A few glimpses of the Phenome India inauguration and Health Check-up Camp at CSIR-NIScPR

The health check-up camp was inaugurated by Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director of CSIR-NIScPR and Dr. Shantanu Sengupta, Chief Scientist of CSIR-IGIB. This pioneering initiative is dedicated to fostering holistic health within the CSIR family. The event was efficiently coordinated by Dr. Kanika Malik, Dr. Narendra Kumar Sahoo, Dr. Arvind Meena, Shri Narendra Pal and Shri Kailash Chandr Parewa. Notably, the PI-CHeCK health check-up camp witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 98 individuals within the institute.

Phenome India is not just a health check-up camp; it’s a pioneering step towards understanding the unique health landscape of our nation. By gathering diverse data through PI-CHeCK, CSIR aspires to pave the way for tailored healthcare solutions and contribute significantly to the advancement of medical knowledge.

Phenome India-CSIR Health Cohort Knowledgebase (PI-CHeCK) is the flagship project designed by CSIR to identify India-specific risk factors for cardio metabolic diseases. This ground-breaking study, conducted in collaboration with experts and participants from various CSIR labs across the nation, seeks to provide valuable scientific insights, marking a significant stride toward personalized and precision medicine.

PI-CHeCK is a long-term cohort study initiated by CSIR, aiming to encompass the diverse Indian population. With representation from labs across the country, this health cohort study will collect comprehensive data, including clinical questionnaires, lifestyle and dietary habits, body composition measurements, scanning-based assessments, blood biochemistry, and molecular assay-based data.

CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR) is dedicated to advancing science communication, evidence-based Science Technology and Innovation policy research and promoting scientific awareness among the public. Through innovative initiatives and collaborative efforts, CSIR-NIScPR strives to bridge the gap between the scientific community and the general public.