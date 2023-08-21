Delhi Police arrests illegal weapons racket members

Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two key members of an interstate racket involved in supplying illegal weapons to gangsters across national Capital and Punjab, an official said.
The officials have recovered 10 illegal semi-automatic pistols from the possession of the accused identified as Ram Kumar (36), Suraj Kumar (23) and Joban preet (21).
