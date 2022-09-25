Delhi: Lt. Governor orders FIR against Jal Board officials over 20 cr embezzlement

Delhi Lt Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena has ordered an FIR to be lodged against officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), a bank, and a private company for alleged embezzlement of 20 crore rupees in water bills.

The Lt Governor directed the Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar to have an FIR lodged in the matter against the DJB and bank officials after identifying them as well as the private entities involved.

The LG also asked the official to ensure the recovery of the funds at the earliest. The matter had first come to light in 2019 with the allegation that 20 crore rupees collected in water bills from consumers were not deposited in the bank account of DJB.