External affairs minister S Jaishankar has said India is firm on a “zero tolerance approach” to cross-border terrorism. Addressing the 77th high-level session of UN General Assembly in New York Last night, he said India has borne the brunt of cross-border terrorism for decades.

Dr Jaishankar said, in our view, there is no justification for any act of terrorism, regardless of motivation. He said, countries that defended proclaimed terrorists in the UN neither advanced their own interests nor their reputation. On #Ukraine, India reiterated its stand on peaceful dialogue and diplomacy as key to resolve the Ukraine conflict.