Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the country has a full potential to give befitting reply to those who try to harm India’s sovereignty.

He said, Indian army has a capability of self defence and with this confidence, India engages with China with equal status today.

During a book release function in New Delhi, Mr. Singh stressed on becoming self-reliant to become a superpower in the world. He said, several efforts have been made to manufacture indigenous defence equipment in the country to become self-reliant in the defence sector.

He said, the government has taken measures to encourage private sector participation in the defence sector. He said, a major part of the defense budget has now been earmarked for procurement of defense items from the domestic vendors.

Mr. Singh added that around 85 thousand crore rupees has been earmarked for this purpose in this financial year. He said, one-fourth of defense research and development budget has been dedicated for research and development which will pave the way for developing new defense technologies and innovation.

He said, the country is working to fulfill its own defence items needs as well as to make defense export to other countries also.