Delhi Airport Diverts Nine Flights Amidst Severe Weather Conditions

New Delhi experienced disruptions in air travel on Monday evening as adverse weather conditions prompted the diversion of nine incoming flights scheduled to land at the Delhi airport. An official confirmed that the diversions occurred between 6:00 PM and 7:00 PM due to the inclement weather prevailing in the region.

According to the official statement, six flights were redirected to Jaipur, while two flights were rerouted to Lucknow. Additionally, one flight had to be diverted to Ahmedabad as the unfavorable weather conditions persisted, causing concerns for safe landings at the Delhi airport during the specified timeframe.

The decision to divert the flights was made as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and aircraft amid the challenging weather conditions prevailing over Delhi. The severe weather disrupted the regular flight operations, compelling authorities to redirect incoming flights to alternative nearby airports.

Passengers aboard these affected flights faced unexpected changes to their travel itineraries due to the diversions caused by the adverse weather conditions in the national capital. Airport authorities remained vigilant and coordinated efforts to manage the situation effectively, prioritizing the safety and security of travelers amidst the challenging weather circumstances.

As the weather situation continues to be monitored closely, authorities at the Delhi airport have advised passengers to stay updated on their flight statuses and any subsequent changes in travel arrangements during this period of inclement weather.