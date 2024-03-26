DEFENDER OCTA: A NEW HIGH-PERFORMANCE HERO

Bengaluru : Original British adventure brand Defender will introduce a new high-performance, all-terrain hero in 2024: New Defender OCTA. The new flagship Defender will be the toughest, most capable and luxurious model in the line-up, charting new territory for the brand. Mark Cameron, Managing Director, Defender, said: “Defender has been synonymous with all-terrain capability with a bloodline tracing back to the Series 1 in 1948. New Defender OCTA will take this to another level, with a dramatic stance, innovative technology and unparalleled attention to detail. With astounding performance and a bold new attitude, it will enable our clients to master epic adventures in heightened luxury.” Defender OCTA will feature V8 Twin Turbo mild-hybrid petrol power and class-leading 6D Dynamics air suspension, enabling extreme performance across all terrains. Available for the first time on Defender, 6D Dynamics will give Defender OCTA an unparalleled breadth of capability, comfort and composure, whether on-road or off-road.

The hydraulic interlinked 6D Dynamics technology features an innovative pitch and roll control system that will enable Defender OCTA to maintain a near-level stance during acceleration, braking and cornering on-road, while also maximising independent wheel travel and articulation across the most demanding off-road terrain. Reflecting the vehicle’s luxury credentials, a diamond’s octahedron shape inspires the new OCTA name – diamond being the hardest naturally occurring substance on Earth, renowned for its rarity. A new encircled diamond graphic symbolizes the flagship Defender model. It features on a number of interior and exterior components, including as a gloss black diamond within a machined and sandblasted titanium disc on each Signature Graphic panel. Titanium has also been chosen for its robustness and resilience to the elements in its natural state.

Mark Cameron added: “The Defender OCTA name and signature graphic are representative of the vehicle’s strength, resilience and desirability – inspired by the vehicle’s diamond-like tough luxury credentials. The new signature graphic is particularly significant as it will be the first time it is seen on a Defender – and it will identify all flagship Defender models in the future.”

Defender OCTA is undergoing the most exhaustive development regime in Defender history, from the snow and ice of Sweden to Dubai desert, Nürburgring tarmac and Moab rock crawls. Ahead of its full reveal later this year, prospective clients will be invited to attend exclusive previews as part of a new global Defender Elements series. Clients interested in registering for the first release of Defender OCTA are invited to contact their Defender retailer now.