Defence Secretary visits Indian Coast Guard facilities in the North West Region

Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane visited the Indian Coast Guard facilities in the North West Region on 28-29 March 2024. During the visit, he inaugurated the infrastructure for the Hovercraft Maintenance Unit (HMU) at Okha on 28 Mar 24. Coast Guard OTM and Married Accommodation at Inaz Village Veraval was inaugurated by Mrs. Gayatri Aramane on 29 March 2024. The Defence Secretary was also briefed about the upcoming 200 mtr ICG Jetty Construction work at Okha. He appreciated the role played by ICG, in safeguarding national maritime interests in its area of responsibility.

The hovercrafts are based at Okha and Jakhau for maintaining surveillance in 50 Islands in the Area of Responsibility (AoR), Gulf of Kutch, in the shallow water and marshy terrain along the coast of Gujarat. The field facility for HMU will enable timely technical support, upkeep & maintenance of these hovercrafts which in turn will ensure optimum operational availability and keep them in ever ready state to meet any operational requirement.HMU facilities comprise of ACV parking for technical assistance, Office Building, Workshop and Maintenance Area.

The Coast Guard Residential Area (CGRA) at Inaz Village Veraval includes 60 Nos of Married Accommodations, an all-weather Helipad, living Accommodations for Subordinate Officers & Naviks, a Parade Ground, and a Mess. The presence of a helipad adds a strategic advantage to various operations in Veraval that includes addressing maritime emergencies, search & rescue missions, and surveillance activities.

ICG Regional Headquarters (North West) was established on 16 Dec 2009 at Gandhinagar. It executes ICG’s mandated charter in maritime zones in Gujarat, Daman & Diu.

The ICG is focused on the development of berthing and other infrastructure which underscores, the commitment to equipping with facilities for operating advanced surface and air platforms. In addition to the recently inaugurated Jetty at Vadinar, ICG is also constructing 100 mtr jetty extension at Porbandar and 125 mtr jetty at Mundra in addition to the 200 mtr jetty at Okha. These events were witnessed by Director General Rakesh Pal, the Director General, Indian Coast Guard, and Inspector General AK Harbola, the Commander, Coast Guard Region (NW) along with various dignitaries of Central and State Govt.