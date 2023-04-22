Dedication of 254 4G Towers to Nation; Uninterrupted Telecom Connectivity to 336 villages

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, in response to people’s reaction to development of Arunachal Pradesh, said, “The people of Arunachal Pradesh are exceptional. They are unwavering in their spirit of patriotism. It’s an honour to work for this great state and help it realise it’s true potential.”

In joint effort of Government of India & Government of Arunachal Pradesh, 254 4G mobile towers have been dedicated to the Nation on April 22, 2023 in the presence of Union Minister for Communications, Railways and Electronics & IT Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw; Union Minister for Law and Justice Shri Kiren Rijiju; Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu Union Minister of State for Communications Shri Devusinh Chauhan and Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Shri Chowna Mein along with senior officials from the Central and State Government.

The towers will cover 336 villages and benefit thousands of residents in Arunachal Pradesh. The beneficiaries shall be able to access to high-speed network connectivity to residents which ensure various digital services in sectors like education, health, e-commerce, and agriculture leading to socio-economic development.

Over 1,310 Gram Panchayats have been connected with optical fibre under Bharat Net scheme and over 1,156 more Towers have been planned to bring digital inclusion. The 5G services have been recently launched in Itanagar and shall be extended to other areas.

One of the beneficiaries was also connected virtually from village in Lower Dibang Valley expressed happiness on Telecom Connectivity

Deputy Chief Minister Shri Chowna Mein , Arunachal Pradesh praised that in past 8 years, Government of India’s efforts has brought great connectivity for railways, road and telecommunications bringing overall connectivity in the State.

Shri Devusinh Chauhan, Union Minister of State for Communications appreciated efforts to bring connectivity overcoming all challenges and also mentioned about creation of national postal hub in Itanagar and various initiatives for bringing postal connectivity in the state.

Sh. Pema Khandu, Chief Minister, Arunachal Pradesh mentioned today to be historic day. He mentioned since 2014, there has been infrastructural change in Aruncahal Pradesh and has resulted in transformation. The digital inclusion has helped in removing corruption and e-governance. He also mentioned, 100% e-office is being used and Arunachal Pradesh assembly has implemented e-vidhan project. He added, focused coordination and all out efforts are required to complete by covering remaining sites before timeline. He focussed on model of convergence of one plus one as eleven, not two. Arunachal Pradesh is not only referred to be as land of rising sun but also land of rising development.

Shri Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Law and Justice, has emphasized on Whole of Government Approach which requires joint efforts of Central and State government officers for implementation of all projects. For remaining 1,156 4G towers planned under USOF, locations have already been identified. As part of another scheme, i.e 4G saturation scheme, 2,424 4G site sites are to be installed ,which includes 270 sites through OFC, 1,237 sites through microwave and 917 through VSAT to bring more connectivity. Further, satellite communications shall also be used for proper connectivity. He added, Vibrant village program and frontier highway shall bring a comprehensive development and change lives of the citizen. He appreciated State Government efforts and urged that work is to be done in mission mode so that no village is left unconnected by March, 2024. He also mentioned that border areas shall have major contribution to achieve the vision of making India a developed country by 2047.

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Communications, Railways and Electronics & IT, in his address informed that installation of these towers in difficult terrain, practical difficulties is clear example of Sabka Prayas. He added, importance of communications open doors and opportunities for all. He also mentioned on how difficult was to impart benefits to beneficiaries in other countries during covid times, however, in India with the effective utilization of India Stack i.e. UPI, Aadhar, Telecom Network Infrastructure disbursement and all other services were managed digitally and on a click of a button. He emphasized on overcoming challenges of difficult terrain by quoting an example of installation of a tower in Tawang which is at height of 12600 ft. He concluded by thanking defence forces, district administration, service providers, different agencies of central and state government officials for achieving this feat.

Government of India is working relentlessly in accordance with “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas” to provide world class connectivity to every remotest village and to every person in Arunanchal Pradesh