Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledges role played by Khelo India



The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has acknowledged the role played by Khelo India in encouraging sporting talent on completion of 5 years of the initiative.



Replying to a tweet by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, the Prime Minister tweeted;



“As we mark 5 Years Of Khelo India, we acknowledge the role played by this initiative in encouraging sporting talent and giving a great platform to athletes to shine. Our Government shall continue to create the ideal environment for sports to thrive in India.”



