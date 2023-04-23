Sudanese Army agrees to help evacuate diplomats and foreign nationals on military aeroplanes as fighting continues in African country

Sudan’s army on Saturday said it had agreed to help evacuate foreign nationals as gunfire and air strikes echoed across Khartoum. A statement from the Sudan Army chief Fattah al-Burhan said the United States, Britain, France and China would evacuate diplomats and other nationals from Khartoum “in the coming hours on board military transport planes from the capital, Khartoum.

Burhan said the army was providing safe pathways but that some airports including in Khartoum and Darfur’s largest city Nyala were still problematic. Previous plans to evacuate foreign nationals have not been implemented because of safety fears. Hundreds of people have been killed in a week of fighting across the country.

Saudi Arabia has also announced that it is arranging the evacuation of Saudi citizens and nationals of “brotherly” countries from Sudan. The Sudanese army said Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic mission had already been evacuated.