Death toll rises to 233 & 900 injured in the horrific train accident in Odisha’s Balasore

New Delhi: Death toll rises to 233 in the horrific train accident in Odisha’s Balasore says Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena. over 900 injured .

In a briefing, Jena informed that the rescue operation is taking time as one general coach has been extensively damaged while another coach has climbed onto it. NDRF and other personnel are carrying out the rescue operations. However, there could be a requirement of a railway crane too, he said.

“So far 233 persons have died in the train mishap and 900 odd passengers are injured. Most of the injured have been admitted to various hospitals including Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack SCB and other hospitals. Those who have suffered minor injuries are being discharged after administering first aid,” said Jena.

The Odisha Chief Secretary also lauded the help extended by local residents at the accident spot last evening.

“Several volunteers came forward and at present there is a stock of 900 units of blood in Balasore following a massive donation by the locals. Similarly, volunteers are also ready to donate blood in Bhadrak and Cuttack,” said Jena. According to Jena, the process of identifying the bodies and autopsy has already started.

The first train incident occurred at about 7 pm yesterday when Shalimar-Howrah Coromandel Express derailed at Bahanaga station after colliding with a goods train. At the same time, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast train derailed after a few minutes at the same spot. Sources said as many as 15 to 17 coaches were damaged in the derailment. The railway authorities have controlled several trains at different stations in the wake of a mishap. Besides, the Railways cancelled and diverted certain trains following the incident.

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner’s office released an emergency control room number, 6782262286, for information and help relating to the mishap. Besides, the railways have released four helpline numbers: For Howrah – 03326382217, Kharagpur – 8972073925, 9332392339, Balasore – 8249591559, 7978418322, and Shalimar – 9903370746.