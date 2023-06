New Delhi: Ex-gratia compensation to the victims of this unfortunate train accident in Odisha; ₹10 Lakh in case of death, ₹2 Lakh towards grievous and ₹50,000 for minor injuries. This is informed by the Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rushing to the accident site in Balasore, Odisha. Hundreds are feared to be injured in accident involving the three trains.