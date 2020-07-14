DAV Vedanta International School scripts phenomenal success in CBSE Class XII exams

Lanjigarh: Vedanta Lanjigarh-run DAV Vedanta International School, has registered 100% passing percentage in the CBSE Class XII examinations with all 14 students securing 1st division. Among the talented students who graduated with flying colors, Subhasmita Mohapatra of Biswanathpur topped the batch securing 95.4% in the exams, followed by Ashish Kumar Sahu of Muniguda with 93.6% marks and Ashutosh Barik of Vedanta Staff Colony who scored 90.6% marks. 11 students from the passing out batch secured 80%+ marks and the rest scored more than 75%, scripting phenomenal results and bringing laurels to the school.

Congratulating the students and teachers of the school for their hard work and dedication, Mr. Rakesh Mohan, Chief Operating Officer, Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh unit and Chairman, Local Management Committee, DAV Vedanta International School said, “Since inception, Vedanta has worked on enhancing the quality of life of the people in the region, with special focus on the peripheral community. A significant part of this endeavor has been towards providing quality education to the children in the hopes of ensuring a better future for them. When we established the DAV Vedanta International School, it was the first English medium school in the region, and I am proud to say that school’s stellar pedagogy is translating into greater success with every passing year. Vedanta Lanjigarh is proud to be a part of this journey of excellence.”

Mr. Sadanand Hota, Principal, DAV Vedanta International School said: “We are immensely proud to declare that the graduating batch has registered 100% passing percentage. I would like to congratulate all the students, parents and teachers of our school for this outstanding result. Vedanta’s efforts towards improving the quality of education of the children in this remote area has brought about a significant change in the youth’s aspirations and this year’s result is a testimony of that.”

DAV Vedanta International School currently provides quality education to more than 1200 children hailing from Lanjigarh’s rural hinterlands, in a radius of 25 kms. Equipped with smart classes, laboratories and other best in class facilities, the school has been instrumental in significantly improving the literacy rate of the region as well as shaping the future of its children and youth. As many as 47 students have already graduated from the school since it its inception in 2006 and are currently chasing their professional aspirations.

Vedanta is the largest producer of aluminium in India and remains the premier manufacturer of metallurgical grade alumina. The company operates a 2 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) capacity alumina refinery in Lanjigarh (Kalahandi district, Odisha), India since 2007 and an associated 90 MW captive power plant.

