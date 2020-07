Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports RECORD COVID19 recoveries in a day. 609 COVID19 patients recover taking total recoveries to 9,864.

268 from Ganjam

135 from Sundargarh

37 from Khurdha

32 from Cuttack

25 from Balasore

23 from Keonjhar

18 from Mayurbhanj

12 from Bhadrak

12 from Puri

8 from Sambalpur

7 each from Baragarh & Jagatsinghpur

6 from Jajpur

4 each from Jharsuguda & Kendrapara

3 from Bolangir

2 each from Koraput, Nabarangpur & Rayagada

1 each from Gajapati & Nayagarh

