Bhubaneswar: Once again the students of DAV Pokhariput registered 100 % success in the recently published AISSCE-2020 Examination with the school average of 89.17% in Std.XII Science and 86.96% in Commerce respectively. Out of 230 students in Science, 120 students scored more than 90% and 37 students got more than 95%.

With a whopping 97% Miss Disha Gayatri Nahak topped in the school, Master Sai Prasanna Panda, Debjit Goswami and Miss Neha Biswal with 96.6% stood second and Miss Lopita Mohapatra with 96.4% got third position. In Commerce Master Ajay Kumar Debata topped in the school with 97.6%, Miss Kritika Pattnaik with 96.6% became second and Master Subhasish Swain with 96% got third position. Total 16 students out of 45 students in commerce scored 90% or above.

The school topper, Miss Disha accredited her success to her hard work, guidance of teachers and blessings of her parents. She expressed her gratitude to Principal Ma’am for her constant motivation.

Principal Dr. (Ms)Sujata, Chairman Sj.M.M.Panda and Regional Officer Dr.K.C.Satpathy congratulated the students, parents and teachers for the success of students in the AISSCE – 2020.

