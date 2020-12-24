Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. Announces Capacity addition of 2.3 MTPA at its Bengal Cement Works unit, with an investment of INR 360 crores

Kolkata: Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, a leading Indian cement major and a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited, has announced a capacity addition of 2.3 Million Tons at its Bengal Cement Works (BCW) unit in West Midnapore with an investment of INR 360 crores. This addition is in line with our business pillar ‘Growth’ and will increase the overall capacity of the BCW unit to 4 million tons per annum.

With the capacity addition, BCW unit will become the largest cement plant in the state of West Bengal. The addition also aligns with our business pillars ‘Sustainability and ‘Reputation’ and thus makes it one of the most sustainable plants in the state to create job opportunities and give a boost to the region’s economy.

Post the COVID induced slowdown, the cement demand is expected to improve with affordable housing, mega real estate and infrastructure projects picking up pace. This coupled with the India’s Atmanirbhar goals will undoubtedly provide an impetus to cement consumption in the country. Through this addition, DCBL will continue to contribute towards nation building, while staying committed to the growing demand from the eastern and north-eastern states of the country.

Speaking on the addition of the cement plant in West Bengal, Mr. Ujjwal Batria, COO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited said, “At the outset, I extend my gratitude to the Government of West Bengal and people of Salboni for their continuous support and enabling us to be a part of the Bengal growth story. Under this project, we now have an installed capacity of 4.0 million tons per annum (MTPA) at Bengal Cement Works, Midnapore. We have deployed latest machinery and technology for this addition and will be producing only 100% blended cement so as to ensure reduced carbon footprint as part of our commitment to become carbon negative by 2040. This addition will play a pivotal role in addressing demand for cement, ensure sufficient and timely supplies and further help in the growth of infrastructure in the region.”

“Given Dalmia Cement’s Pan-India presence, we are well-prepared to support the increasing rural and urban demand by providing cutting-edge logistics solutions to service the market. DCBL will continue to build Green Cement plants and help the state achieve global standards in sustainability.”, Mr. Batria added.

DCBL being the most trusted brand is also open to new ideas and solutions to support increased production. Several new quality-control processes and technologies have been deployed at the plant to ensure automated quality control without human intervention. That, combined with superior raw materials, will improve the overall quality of the cement output. Further, online particle size analyzer will ensure uniform distribution of particle size, making concrete dense, impervious, and highly reactive, leading to higher strength and durability of construction.

