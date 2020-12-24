Tata Steel reiterates its commitment to sustainability

Bhubaneswar: Even as Tata Steel expands its manufacturing footprint in India through organic and inorganic growth, the Company continues to remain committed to the cause of the environment and sustainability.

Over the last few years, the Company has made considerable progress on several environmental parameters. They include 100 per cent solid waste utilisation, Greenhouse gas emission intensity of 2.31t CO2/tcs and effluent discharge intensity of 0.73m3/tcs. Tata Steel has set for itself a CO2 emission target of 2tCO2/tcs by the year 2025. LD slag utilisation will be sustained at 100 per cent levels.

Said a Company source: “We depend on natural resources such as iron ore, coal and other minerals which constitute our key raw materials. At the same time, land and water are indispensable for our operations. We strive for excellence in environment performance and resource efficiency to mitigate our ecological footprint. Through our corporate governance policies and frameworks, we embed sustainability in all we do.”

Tata Steel is already a signatory to the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) and has undertaken a climate change risk assessment study in accordance with TCFD recommendations. Specific mitigation and contingency plans for each of the identified risks are being integrated with the Company’s long-term strategy.

Tata Steel is also focused on transitioning to lower carbon-intensive operations. The Company’s recent foray into the steel recycling business is primarily aimed at promoting sustainable steelmaking and creating a circular economy for steel.

Over the years, Tata Steel has won several coveted awards for adopting environment-friendly practices. The Company’s Kalinganagar plant is the first and only Indian manufacturing facility to be included in the World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse Network. The Company is also the first steel manufacturer in India to receive CII’s Greenpro certification for four of its products.

