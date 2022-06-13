Dalmia Bharat Fuels Atmanirbhar Bharat Drive by Imparting Skill Training to Unemployed Youth in Odisha

Bhubaneshwar : Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL) is reiterating its commitment towards its nation-building efforts through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm, Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), by imparting skill development training to unemployed youth in Odisha. The initiative is aimed at strengthening the nation’s drive towards becoming self-reliant by addressing regional unemployment issues and helping improve the financial status of youth and their families in rural and urban pockets in Odisha where the company has a strong presence.

For this, DBF has partnered with Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) to launch DIKSHa (Dalmia Institute of Knowledge and Skill Harnessing) centres in four districts including Cuttack, Jajpur, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda. The DIKSHa centres will offer Assistant Electrician, General Duty Assistant, Industrial Sewing Machine Operator, Retail Sales Associates courses to candidates as well as assist in employment opportunities in various firms within and outside the state to those that successfully complete their training.

“Since its inception, DIKSHa has been positively impacting lives of the youth and the communities, at large. This is because we believe in a shared purpose of not just imparting training to the future of our nation but to also make our people employable and self-dependent,” said Mr. Chetan Shrivastav, Executive Director – Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited and Unit Head, Rajgangpur. “By committing to provide quality training to the underprivileged youth we want to contribute towards skilling India and create an Atmanirbhar Bharat. We are confident that our endeavours will sustain livelihoods in the region and across India as well.”

DBL launched the Skill Training Development initiative in 2017 and till date 3357 youth have completed training of which 2453 are successfully employed in various organizations. This has significantly lifted the social and financial status of the youth and have gained employment in firms including Westside, KITEX Ltd, Shahi Exports Ltd, Color Jersey Ltd, PORTEA Medical, 2050 Healthcare, RenewSys India Pvt. Ltd outside the state.

Within the last five years, 530 youth from Kheramuta, Rumabahal villages located on the periphery of the cement major’s Rajgangpur plant and Lanjiberna Limestone mines have been successfully trained and employed. Assessing the benefits of the initiative, NABARD and DBF have also come together to impart CRM training to 55 youth in Rajganagpur and surrounding communities in two phases.

In line with the company’s women empowerment program, the company has opened tailoring and beauty & wellness training centres for women and girls belonging to rural areas of Lanjiberna and Rajgangpur to create self-employment opportunities. The company now plans to extend these courses in the near future. DBF currently boasts of 14 skill development centres across India and has a training capacity of over 5000.