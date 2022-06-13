IndiGo saves a life by transporting a live heart from Vadodara to Mumbai in less than 150minutes

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s largest carrier, successfully transported a live organ – a donated heart – from Vadodara to Mumbai on flight 6E 6734 on June 07, 2022. IndiGo also supported the Global Hospitals’ heart transplant team in arranging logistic support to transport the live organ in Vadodara and Mumbai. IndiGo team safely transferred the live heart from the operation theatre (OT) in Vadodara to the Global Hospitals OT in Mumbai in 2hrs 22mins. This was well within the stipulated (ischemic time) limit of 3 hrs for the live organ transfer. The team from Global Hospitals, Parel, operated in a hospital in Vadodara to harvest the heart, which was then transferred to the hospital in Mumbai for a successful transplant, saving a life.

Mr. Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer and Wholetime Director, IndiGo said, “We are honoured to support the team of Global Hospitals in transferring the live organ (heart), on time to the recipient through safe and efficient logistics. Every life is precious, and IndiGo appreciates the opportunity to have contributed to saving one. I would also like to congratulate our airport staff at Vadodara and Mumbai and crew members who contributed to this effort.”

Anoop Lawrence, Sr. GM Operations, Global Hospitals said, “We would like to convey our heartfelt gratitude to Team IndiGo for their selfless support extended for this critical transport. We would like to thank Mr. Manoj Dalvi, IndiGo’s Security Manager at Mumbai Airport, and Mr. Ramchandra Dwivedi, IndiGo’s Security Manager at Ahmedabad Airport, for their assistance in coordinating and assisting the Transplant team with all possible intercity transfers. We take immense pride in partnering with IndiGo for safe, swift, and smooth transfers of organs to Mumbai. The IndiGo team always amazes us with their ever-ready attitude & preparedness to support us at any time of the day at such a short notice. We sincerely thank the team once again and eagerly look forward towards their continuous support forever!”

IndiGo also successfully helped transport live organs – a pair of lungs from Pune to Hyderabad on May 20, 2022. For this special initiative, a green corridor was created in Pune and Hyderabad. The team worked closely with Pune Police, CISF, and AAI team to ensure safe transfer of the organs.