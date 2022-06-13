CONSUMER PRICE INDEX NUMBERS ON BASE 2012=100 FOR RURAL, URBAN AND COMBINED FOR THE MONTH OF MAY 2022

New Delhi :The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of May 2022 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.

2. The Price data are collected from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of May 2022, NSO collected prices from 99.8% villages and 98.3% urban Markets while the Market-wise prices reported therein were 90.0% for rural and 93.1% for urban.

3. All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e. May 2022 over May 2021), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:

All India Inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI

Indices May. 2022 (Prov.) Apr. 2022 (Final) May. 2021 Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. CPI (General) 7.01 7.08 7.04 8.38 7.09 7.79 6.55 5.91 6.30 CFPI 7.76 8.20 7.97 8.50 8.09 8.31 4.52 5.97 5.01

Notes: Prov. – Provisional, Combd. – Combined

4. Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:

Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: May, 2022 over April,2022

Indices Rural Urban Combined Index Value % Change Index Value % Change Index Value % Change May.22 Apr.22 May.22 Apr.22 May.22 Apr.22 CPI (General) 172.4 170.8 0.94 170.8 169.2 0.95 171.7 170.1 0.94 CFPI 169.5 167.2 1.38 176.8 173.6 1.84 172.1 169.4 1.59

Note: Figures of May 2022 are provisional.

5. Price data for CPI are received through web portals, maintained by the National Informatics Centre.

Next date of release: 12th July 2022 (Tuesday) for June 2022.

List of Annex

Annex Title I All-India General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for April 2022 (Final) and May 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined II All-India inflation rates for General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for May 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined III General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for April 2022 (Final) and May 2022 (Provisional) IV Inflation rates of major States, having population more than 50 lakhs as per Population Census 2011, for Rural, Urban and Combined for May 2022 (Provisional)

Annex I

All India Consumer Price Indices

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined Weights Apr. 22 Index

(Final) May. 22 Index

(Prov.) Weights Apr. 22 Index

(Final) May. 22 Index

(Prov.) Weights Apr. 22 Index

(Final) May. 22 Index

(Prov.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) 1.1.01 Cereals and products 12.35 151.8 152.9 6.59 155.4 156.7 9.67 152.9 154.1 1.1.02 Meat and fish 4.38 209.7 214.7 2.73 215.8 221.2 3.61 211.8 217.0 1.1.03 Egg 0.49 164.5 161.4 0.36 164.6 164.1 0.43 164.5 162.4 1.1.04 Milk and products 7.72 163.8 164.6 5.33 164.2 165.4 6.61 163.9 164.9 1.1.05 Oils and fats 4.21 207.4 209.9 2.81 186.0 189.5 3.56 199.5 202.4 1.1.06 Fruits 2.88 169.7 167.9 2.90 175.9 174.5 2.89 172.6 171.0 1.1.07 Vegetables 7.46 153.6 160.3 4.41 190.7 203.2 6.04 166.2 174.9 1.1.08 Pulses and products 2.95 165.1 165.0 1.73 164.0 164.1 2.38 164.7 164.7 1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 1.70 118.2 118.9 0.97 120.5 121.2 1.36 119.0 119.7 1.1.10 Spices 3.11 182.9 186.6 1.79 178.0 181.4 2.50 181.3 184.9 1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 1.37 172.4 173.2 1.13 157.5 158.5 1.26 166.2 167.1 1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 5.56 178.9 180.4 5.54 183.3 184.9 5.55 180.9 182.5 1 Food and beverages 54.18 168.6 170.8 36.29 174.5 177.5 45.86 170.8 173.3 2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 3.26 192.8 192.8 1.36 197.1 197.5 2.38 193.9 194.1 3.1.01 Clothing 6.32 177.5 179.3 4.72 168.4 170.0 5.58 173.9 175.6 3.1.02 Footwear 1.04 175.1 177.3 0.85 154.5 155.9 0.95 166.5 168.4 3 Clothing and footwear 7.36 177.1 179.0 5.57 166.3 167.8 6.53 172.8 174.6 4 Housing – – – 21.67 167.0 167.6 10.07 167.0 167.6 5 Fuel and light 7.94 173.3 175.3 5.58 170.5 173.5 6.84 172.2 174.6 6.1.01 Household goods and services 3.75 167.7 168.9 3.87 159.8 161.2 3.80 164.0 165.3 6.1.02 Health 6.83 177.0 177.7 4.81 169.0 170.2 5.89 174.0 174.9 6.1.03 Transport and communication 7.60 166.2 167.2 9.73 159.3 159.4 8.59 162.6 163.1 6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 1.37 167.2 167.7 2.04 162.2 163.1 1.68 164.4 165.1 6.1.05 Education 3.46 170.9 171.7 5.62 164.0 165.1 4.46 166.9 167.8 6.1.06 Personal care and effects 4.25 169.0 168.5 3.47 168.4 168.2 3.89 168.8 168.4 6 Miscellaneous 27.26 170.2 170.9 29.53 163.1 163.8 28.32 166.8 167.5 General Index (All Groups) 100.00 170.8 172.4 100.00 169.2 170.8 100.00 170.1 171.7 Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) 47.25 167.2 169.5 29.62 173.6 176.8 39.06 169.4 172.1

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex II

All India year-on-year inflation rates (%) for May 2022 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined May. 21 Index

(Final) May. 22 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) May. 21 Index

(Final) May. 22 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) May. 21 Index

(Final) May. 22 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) 1.1.01 Cereals and products 145.1 152.9 5.38 148.8 156.7 5.31 146.3 154.1 5.33 1.1.02 Meat and fish 198.5 214.7 8.16 204.3 221.2 8.27 200.5 217.0 8.23 1.1.03 Egg 168.6 161.4 -4.27 173.0 164.1 -5.14 170.3 162.4 -4.64 1.1.04 Milk and products 155.8 164.6 5.65 156.5 165.4 5.69 156.1 164.9 5.64 1.1.05 Oils and fats 184.4 209.9 13.83 168.8 189.5 12.26 178.7 202.4 13.26 1.1.06 Fruits 162.3 167.9 3.45 172.5 174.5 1.16 167.1 171.0 2.33 1.1.07 Vegetables 138.4 160.3 15.82 166.5 203.2 22.04 147.9 174.9 18.26 1.1.08 Pulses and products 165.1 165.0 -0.06 165.9 164.1 -1.08 165.4 164.7 -0.42 1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 114.3 118.9 4.02 115.9 121.2 4.57 114.8 119.7 4.27 1.1.10 Spices 169.7 186.6 9.96 165.2 181.4 9.81 168.2 184.9 9.93 1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 164.6 173.2 5.22 152.0 158.5 4.28 159.3 167.1 4.90 1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 169.8 180.4 6.24 171.1 184.9 8.07 170.4 182.5 7.10 1 Food and beverages 158.7 170.8 7.62 164.2 177.5 8.10 160.7 173.3 7.84 2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 189.6 192.8 1.69 198.2 197.5 -0.35 191.9 194.1 1.15 3.1.01 Clothing 165.3 179.3 8.47 156.5 170.0 8.63 161.8 175.6 8.53 3.1.02 Footwear 160.6 177.3 10.40 140.2 155.9 11.20 152.1 168.4 10.72 3 Clothing and footwear 164.5 179.0 8.81 154.1 167.8 8.89 160.4 174.6 8.85 4 Housing – – – 161.6 167.6 3.71 161.6 167.6 3.71 5 Fuel and light 161.7 175.3 8.41 155.5 173.5 11.58 159.4 174.6 9.54 6.1.01 Household goods and services 158.8 168.9 6.36 150.1 161.2 7.40 154.7 165.3 6.85 6.1.02 Health 169.1 177.7 5.09 160.4 170.2 6.11 165.8 174.9 5.49 6.1.03 Transport and communication 153.2 167.2 9.14 145.0 159.4 9.93 148.9 163.1 9.54 6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 160.0 167.7 4.81 152.6 163.1 6.88 155.8 165.1 5.97 6.1.05 Education 167.6 171.7 2.45 156.6 165.1 5.43 161.2 167.8 4.09 6.1.06 Personal care and effects 159.3 168.5 5.78 157.5 168.2 6.79 158.6 168.4 6.18 6 Miscellaneous 161.1 170.9 6.08 152.3 163.8 7.55 156.8 167.5 6.82 General Index (All Groups) 161.1 172.4 7.01 159.5 170.8 7.08 160.4 171.7 7.04 Consumer Food Price Index 157.3 169.5 7.76 163.4 176.8 8.20 159.4 172.1 7.97

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex III

State/UT wise General Consumer Price Indices

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined Weights Apr. 22 Index

(Final) May. 22 Index

(Prov.) Weights Apr. 22 Index

(Final) May. 22 Index

(Prov.) Weights Apr. 22 Index

(Final) May. 22 Index

(Prov.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) 1 Andhra Pradesh 5.40 172.6 177.5 3.64 175.3 178.1 4.58 173.6 177.7 2 Arunachal Pradesh 0.14 177.5 180.8 0.06 — — 0.10 177.5 180.8 3 Assam 2.63 173.4 175.2 0.79 170.8 172.6 1.77 172.9 174.7 4 Bihar 8.21 164.0 163.9 1.62 170.9 172.0 5.14 165.0 165.1 5 Chhattisgarh 1.68 168.8 169.4 1.22 165.1 166.1 1.46 167.4 168.1 6 Delhi 0.28 162.9 163.8 5.64 161.9 163.1 2.77 162.0 163.1 7 Goa 0.14 170.8 171.8 0.25 163.5 164.2 0.19 166.3 167.1 8 Gujarat 4.54 167.4 169.0 6.82 160.7 162.2 5.60 163.6 165.2 9 Haryana 3.30 167.8 167.2 3.35 163.2 164.1 3.32 165.6 165.7 10 Himachal Pradesh 1.03 161.9 162.1 0.26 167.2 167.8 0.67 162.9 163.1 11 Jharkhand 1.96 165.0 166.5 1.39 170.8 173.1 1.69 167.2 169.0 12 Karnataka 5.09 171.1 174.5 6.81 177.8 180.1 5.89 174.7 177.5 13 Kerala 5.50 176.2 178.9 3.46 175.0 177.7 4.55 175.8 178.5 14 Madhya Pradesh 4.93 170.8 172.5 3.97 172.6 174.9 4.48 171.5 173.5 15 Maharashtra 8.25 173.9 175.2 18.86 165.7 166.5 13.18 168.4 169.4 16 Manipur 0.23 188.8 189.2 0.12 171.7 172.3 0.18 183.4 183.9 17 Meghalaya 0.28 160.2 162.5 0.15 163.1 165.9 0.22 161.1 163.6 18 Mizoram 0.07 174.0 175.5 0.13 166.5 168.9 0.10 169.4 171.5 19 Nagaland 0.14 182.3 183.1 0.12 165.9 167.5 0.13 175.3 176.5 20 Odisha 2.93 171.8 174.5 1.31 164.9 166.9 2.18 169.9 172.4 21 Punjab 3.31 168.5 169.1 3.09 159.5 159.7 3.21 164.5 164.9 22 Rajasthan 6.63 166.9 168.1 4.23 165.8 167.1 5.51 166.5 167.7 23 Sikkim 0.06 184.9 187.1 0.03 173.4 175.2 0.05 181.1 183.2 24 Tamil Nadu 5.55 174.3 177.3 9.20 175.0 177.4 7.25 174.7 177.4 25 Telangana 3.16 181.6 185.0 4.41 174.4 177.1 3.74 177.7 180.7 26 Tripura 0.35 180.8 184.9 0.14 172.8 175.6 0.25 178.7 182.5 27 Uttar Pradesh 14.83 167.8 168.4 9.54 168.5 169.7 12.37 168.1 168.9 28 Uttarakhand 1.06 166.9 168.0 0.73 167.4 169.6 0.91 167.1 168.6 29 West Bengal 6.99 176.4 178.3 7.20 175.2 177.6 7.09 175.8 178.0 30 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0.05 186.5 191.5 0.07 171.4 172.2 0.06 178.8 181.7 31 Chandigarh 0.02 169.6 169.7 0.34 162.7 162.4 0.17 163.1 162.8 32 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0.02 155.8 158.8 0.04 164.2 167.3 0.03 161.4 164.5 33 Daman & Diu 0.02 174.1 176.5 0.02 171.5 171.6 0.02 173.0 174.4 34 Jammu & Kashmir* 1.14 180.6 181.1 0.72 179.5 180.8 0.94 180.2 181.0 35 Lakshadweep 0.01 180.4 187.0 0.01 165.1 172.1 0.01 172.6 179.4 36 Puducherry 0.08 175.9 178.8 0.27 174.8 177.3 0.17 175.1 177.7 All India 100.00 170.8 172.4 100.00 169.2 170.8 100.00 170.1 171.7

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional — : indicates the receipt of price schedules is less than 80% of allocated schedules and therefore indices are not compiled. * : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).

Annex IV

Major State/UT wise year-on-year inflation rates (%) for May 2022 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)