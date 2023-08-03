Dalmia Bharat commences operations of 2.0 MnT Greenfield Cement Grinding Unit in Sattur, Tamil Nadu

New Delhi : Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL), a leading Indian cement major under its wholly owned subsidiary Dalmia Bharat Green Vision Limited (DBGVL) announced the commencement of commercial production at its new Greenfield Cement Grinding unit in Sattur, Tamil Nadu. This new unit adds 2.0 million tons of cement capacity to the company’s overall installed capacity, bringing it to a total of 43.7 million tons. With an investment of Rs.686 crores, the new cement grinding unit will produce cement, supported for the clinker requirements from the existing Integrated plants in Tamil Nadu. This strategic move is part of the company’s plan to strengthen its market presence in the South and to cater to the growing demand in the region.

Dalmia Bharat’s strong bond with the region is rooted in its legacy, as the company’s first cement plant was established in Dalmiapuram, setting its foundation in the industry. The new cement grinding unit is equipped with the latest advancements in environmental-friendly technology for low carbon footprint. A 16 MW solar power capacity installation is in process to support its renewable energy initiative. With advanced automation and digitalization systems, the plant ensures higher operational efficiency and enhanced safety measures.

Commenting on the company’s expansion plans, Mr. Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director, Dalmia Bharat Limited, said, “Amidst a robust real estate cycle and a sustained push by the Government on infrastructure, we find ourselves in a dynamic and strong demand environment. South is a fast-growing market and we are expanding our capacity to meet the rising cement demand in the region.”

Dalmia Bharat has long-term growth and investment strategy aimed at expanding its installed cement capacity to a substantial 110-130 million tonnes by the year 2030-31. The company’s growth approach includes a judicious combination of organic and inorganic opportunities, with a focus on a well-planned and cost-effective organic route.