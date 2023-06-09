Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy To Intensify Further

Cyclonic storm Biparjoy over eastcentral Arabian Sea has moved slowly north-northeastwards with a speed of four kmph during the past six hours.



India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday informed that VSCS Biparjoy lay centered about 820 km west of Goa, 840 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 850 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1140 km south of Karachi.



“It would intensify further gradually during next 48 hours and move nearly north-northeastwards during next 48 hours sand north-northwestwards during subsequent three days,” said the IMD.



