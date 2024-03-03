Cuttack’s Silver Filigree Gets GI Tag

Bhubaneswar: The Silver Filigree of Cuttack, which is a centuries-old craft, has been awarded the prestigious Geographical Indications (GI) tag.

“It is a matter of honour for Odisha to get the GI tag for Cuttack’s Silver Filigree (Chandi Tarakasi). The centuries-old sophisticated craft practised in the Silver City of Cuttack gives a distinct identity to our State for its intricate workmanship. On the occasion, I extend my best wishes to the people of Odisha, especially Cuttack and the district administration”, the Odisha CM wrote on his ‘X’ handle.