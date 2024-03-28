New Delhi: Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, cine star and former BJD MP Sidhant Mohapatra, Padma Shri Dr Damayanti Beshra join BJP at party headquarters in Delhi. The transformation that India is witnessing under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, same is required in the state of Odisha as well: Cine star and former MP Sidhant Mohapatra after joining BJP today . ‘Rashtravad, Ekaatmata, Purvodaya’ can only be achieved through the BJP, says Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab after joining the saffron party today.