AkzoNobel announces Rocking Star Yash as new brand ambassador for Dulux Weathershield

Gurugram :AkzoNobel India, a leading Paints and Coatings company and makers of Dulux paints, today welcomes the actor Yash, as the new brand ambassador for its Dulux Weathershield exterior emulsions in India.

Rajiv Rajgopal, Chairman and Managing Director, Akzo Nobel India said, “We’re thrilled to welcome the Rocking Star Yash to our family. He perfectly embodies the Dulux Weathershield spirit of unmatched performance and originality that stems from confidence of innovation. A true superstar, Yash has earned the love of millions of fans across India, much like our iconic Dulux Weathershield exterior emulsions.”

With Yash on board, AkzoNobel aims to strengthen the association of its flagship Dulux Weathershield exterior emulsions with Indian consumers seeking high-performance with bold aesthetics.

As superstar Yash elaborates, “Every role brings with it the potential to inspire, captivate, and entertain. My greatest power lies in getting to live up to the expectations of the audience. Much like Dulux Weathershield exterior emulsions, I believe in channeling that power and add colours to the lives of many while staying true to my values. I am happy to bring alive the Dulux Weathershield ‘It’s Colourful. It’s Powerful’ story. When life isn’t lived monochrome, why should our homes be?”

Crafted by Mullen Lintas Delhi, the campaign begins with a reporter asking Yash how can colourful be powerful. In his true larger-than-life style, Yash rigorously tests Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx across all parameters – relentless sunlight, torrential rains to extreme sandstorms. With the Triple Defence Technology at its core, every hue of Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx ensures that home exteriors continue to stay vibrant and protected for longer – that’s why “It’s Colourful. It’s Powerful.”

Sharing business insights, Rohit Totla, Marketing and Sales Unit Director – Paints, Akzo Nobel India said, “For over 25 years, Dulux Weathershield is synonymous with pioneering technologies for home exteriors. Exterior emulsions being one of the largest contributors to AkzoNobel’s decorative paint business in India, we aim to turbocharge our consumer connect with the power of Yash, in sync with expansion of our brand footprint.”

Sharing insights into the “It’s Colourful. It’s Powerful” narrative, Vandana Krishnia, Marketing Director, Decorative Paints – South Asia, AkzoNobel added, “Be the festivals, celebrations, century old identity of cities such as the Blue City, our homes or our lives – colours are deeply engrained in India’s and every Indian’s sense of identity. While Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx’s powerful credentials are a given, this campaign is about celebrating India’s love with colour and who better to highlight this than Yash.”

Starting this week, fans and paint consumers will witness Yash in a bold avatar as he brings alive the latest ‘It’s Colourful. It’s Powerful’ campaign featuring the super-premium Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx offering of the exterior emulsion range. The campaign will be launched across traditional and digital platforms in India.