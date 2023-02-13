Customs field formations and DRI keep constant vigil to deter smuggling of gold and drugs : Pankaj Chaudhary

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) celebrated its 65th Founding Day on 5th December 2022 in an Inaugural Function held in New Delhi. This was stated by Union Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

The Minister stated that the inaugural function was followed by the 8th Regional Customs Enforcement Meeting (RCEM) which is a meeting of Heads of Enforcement of Customs of the region as well as representatives from international agencies like World Customs Organization (WCO) and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Giving more information, the Minister stated that the year-wise data of seizure of gold made by Customs field formations and DRI during the last three calendar years and current year i.e. 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 (upto January 2023) is enclosed as ANNEXURE-A . The details of persons arrested for gold smuggling is given in ANNEXURE-A .

The Minister further stated that the year-wise data of seizure of drugs by all Drug Law Enforcement Agencies for 2020, 2021 and 2022 (upto November 2022) is enclosed as ANNEXURE-B . The details of drug traffickers arrested is given in ANNEXURE-B .

To deter smuggling of gold and drugs, the Minister stated, Customs field formations and DRI keep constant vigil and take operational measures such as passenger profiling, risk based interdiction and targeting of cargo consignments, non-intrusive inspection, rummaging of aircrafts and coordination with other agencies. Modus Operandi Circulars related to new modus / method used by the smugglers are issued from time to time, the Minister stated.

The Minister further stated on counter measures that the Government makes policy interventions and takes operational measures to check smuggling. Strict vigil is being kept at possible areas of smuggling. Modus Operandi Circulars related to new modus / method used by the smugglers are being issued to all the Customs field formations.

Further, the Minister stated, to counter the menace of NDPS smuggling, various Central law enforcement agencies and state police departments monitor and control drug smuggling in India. A Narco Co-ordination Centre (NCORD) has been set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs for effective co-ordination among various law enforcement agencies. A dedicated Anti Narcotics Task Force has been established in each of the states/ union territories to control menace of drug trafficking. The Multi-Agency Maritime Security Group (MAMSG) set up under the aegis of National Security Council Secretariat, also monitors smuggling of drugs.