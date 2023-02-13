National

‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ to bring different stakeholders on a common platform, facilitate exchange of ideas and dissemination of information besides grievance redressal

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has rechristened ‘Bhavishya Nidhi Adalat’ as ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’. This was done because due to its nomenclature of ‘Adalat’ it ran the risk of being perceived as forbidding the poor and underprivileged workers as they may hesitate in approaching such an Adalat with its unsaid connotation of a courtroom atmosphere to be more accessible to its different stakeholders. To shift from pure grievance redressal centred approach as seen in ‘BhavishyaNidhiAdalat’ to a more broad based and participatory approach in ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ to bring different stakeholders on a common platform and facilitate exchange of ideas and dissemination of information besides grievance redressal.

The State/UT-wise details of total number of employees grievances redressed/resolved by ‘NidhiAapkeNikat’ is mentioned below.

 

Number of Employees grievances redressed/resolved by ‘NidhiAapkeNikat’

 
Sl.No STATE/UT Employee Grievance Redressed/Resolved
1 ANDHRA PRADESH 5927
2 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 84
3 ASSAM 666
4 BIHAR 1371
5 CHHATTISGARH 920
6 GOA 91
7 GUJARAT 5267
8 HARYANA 1994
9 HIMACHAL PRADESH 770
10 JHARKHAND 671
11 KARNATAKA 4838
12 KERALA 5351
13 MADHYA PRADESH 22697
14 MAHARASHTRA 4965
15 MANIPUR 59
16 MEGALAYA 125
17 MIZORAM 10
18 NAGALAND 34
19 ODISHA 1745
20 PUNJAB 1730
21 RAJASTHAN 922
22 SIKKIM 58
23 TAMIL NADU 12983
24 TELANGANA 5736
25 TRIPURA 26
26 UTTAR PRADESH 3743
27 UTTARAKHAND 657
28 WEST BENGAL 2895
29 ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS 176
30 CHANDIGARH 734
31 DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI AND DAMAN & DIU 232
32 DELHI 3764
33 JAMMU & KASHMIR 3113
34 LADAKH 69
35 LAKSHADWEEP nil
36 PUDUCHERRY 491
  Total 94914
