‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ to bring different stakeholders on a common platform, facilitate exchange of ideas and dissemination of information besides grievance redressal

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has rechristened ‘Bhavishya Nidhi Adalat’ as ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’. This was done because due to its nomenclature of ‘Adalat’ it ran the risk of being perceived as forbidding the poor and underprivileged workers as they may hesitate in approaching such an Adalat with its unsaid connotation of a courtroom atmosphere to be more accessible to its different stakeholders. To shift from pure grievance redressal centred approach as seen in ‘BhavishyaNidhiAdalat’ to a more broad based and participatory approach in ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ to bring different stakeholders on a common platform and facilitate exchange of ideas and dissemination of information besides grievance redressal.

The State/UT-wise details of total number of employees grievances redressed/resolved by ‘NidhiAapkeNikat’ is mentioned below.