CUO Researcher Felicitated by Union Education Minister Sri Dharmendra Pradhan for Outstanding Research in Biodiversity

Ms. Ayusmita Naik, Ph.D. Scholar, Central University of Odisha (CUO) was felicitated by Sri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji, Hon’ble Union Minister of Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Govt. of India in SOA Auditorium, Bhubaneswar on 01 April 2024. She was facilitated in a special programme “Odisha@100… Sambhabanara Satabdi” organised by the ‘Ame Odia’ Foundation on the occasion of 89th Utkal Divas along with other young talents.

Ms. Naik, Ph.D. scholar, Dept. of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources, CUO was recently in the news. Due to her outstanding research work two new species of Megascolex earthworms have been discovered from Koraput in northern Eastern Ghats, namely M. Jeyporeghatiansis and M. Quadripappliatus. The first species was discovered from the Jeypore Ghati area and the other one was from Rani Duduma of Koraput. These two species are new to the world of science. This research was carried out under the supervision of Prof. S.K. Palita, Dean of the School of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources.

The Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi has expressed his happiness at the news of this felicitation and once again congratulated the researchers involved in this research.