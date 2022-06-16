Cricket: India will take on South Africa in the fourth T20I of the ongoing five-match series at Rajkot tomorrow evening

Rajkot: India will take on South Africa in the fourth T20I of the ongoing five-match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot tomorrow evening. The match will begin at 7.00 P.M.

The hosts face another must-win situation with the visitors leading the series 2-1. After losing the first two games, the young Indian team made a strong comeback to win the third T20I in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

The hosts will look to make it all square ahead of the fifth and final T20I in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Our Correspondent reports that The surface at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot is a batting-friendly and ball comes to the bat nicely. So, it is anticipated to assist the batters hugely in both the innings and may lead to a high scoring match.

There is very little help on offer for the pacers early on and the spinners may come lethal in the middle overs. The team batting second has great records on this pitch. They have maintained a winning percentage of 60 on this ground.

Therefore, the toss will play a vital role to decide the fate of the match. The Men in Blue will be aiming to continue the momentum of Visakhapatnam encounter while the Proteas would be hoping to win another game to seal the series. So another exciting game between the two sides is on the cards.