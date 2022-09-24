Cricket, India beats Australia by 6 wickets in second T20 International in Nagpur

In Cricket, India defeated Australia by 6 wickets in the second T20 International at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur last night, September 23. Chasing 91 for victory, India overhauled the target with 6 wickets in hand and 4 balls to spare.

Rohit Sharma’s dazzling 46 helped India to level the 3 match series. Earlier, put into bat, Australia scored 90 runs for 5 wickets in 8 overs. Matthew Wade scored 43 off 20 and skipper Aaron Finch contributed 31 off 15 for the visitors, while Axar Patel picked up 2 wickets for the hosts. The match was delayed due to wet outfield and reduced to 8 overs.

The third and final T20 between India and Australia will be played in Hyderabad tomorrow, September 25.