CREDAI Hyderabad’s Managing Committee meets  CM of Telangana, Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad – The Managing Committee of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) Hyderabad had the privilege of meeting the esteemed Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri Revanth Reddy Garu. This significant congregation involved key members of the committee, including CREDAI President Rajashekar Reddy, President-Elect Jaideep Reddy, General Secretary B. Jagannath Rao, Vice Presidents Koti, Rambabu, Murali Mohan, Joint Secretaries Kranti Kiran Reddy, and Nitish Reddy.

During this meeting, the Committee extended their heartfelt congratulations to the Hon’ble Chief Minister for being elected as the new CM of the state. They also availed themselves of the opportunity to present a comprehensive representation addressing pertinent issues confronting the real estate industry in the region.

The discussions were marked by a collaborative spirit, where the Committee articulated the challenges faced by the real estate sector and elucidated potential strategies to overcome them. The Committee members expressed their commitment to contributing positively to the growth and development of the real estate landscape in alignment with the state’s vision for progress.

In his response, the Honorable CM, Revanth Reddy Garu, graciously acknowledged the Committee’s concerns and assured them of his government’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for the real estate industry. He appreciated CREDAI Hyderabad’s proactive approach in initiating this dialogue and emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts between the government and industry stakeholders to achieve sustainable growth.

The Committee looks forward to ongoing engagements and partnerships that will drive positive changes and enhance the real estate sector’s contribution to the state’s economic growth.