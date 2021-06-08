Covid :Odisha govt to reserve 1610 general beds and 610 ICU beds for children , ahead of third wave

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Additional Chief Secretary of Health, P.K Mohaptra writes to all Superintendents of Medical Colleges, Municipal Commissioners and District Collectors to reserve as many as 1610 general beds and 610 ICU beds for children, prior to the possible predicted arrival of third wave.

As many as 10 beds should be kept reserved at District Headquarters Hospital and Sub-divisional Hospitals for isolation of the suspected cases and for ease in transferring of the symptomatic patients to the Covid hospitals, said Mohaptara.

Further, all other COVID Care Centre’s having ICU facilities have been asked to earmark 15% of the capacity to be earmarked for paediatric patient including NICU and PICU care and isolation, he added.