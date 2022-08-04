Consumption of petroleum products and natural gas in the country, during FY 2021-22, was 204.23 MMT and 63.91 Billion Cubic Meters (BCM) respectively

New Delhi : The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today informed that the conventional hydrocarbon resources that have been discovered so far in the country is estimated to be approximately 12.0 Billion Tonnes of oil & oil equivalent of gas. Out of this, recoverable resources are estimated to be 4.2 Billion Tonnes of which about 2.6 billion Tonnes of oil and oil equivalent of gas has already been produced.

The consumption of petroleum products and natural gas in the country, during 2021-22, was 204.23 MMT and 63.91 Billion Cubic Meter (BCM) respectively.

During 2021-22, 22.8 % of total requirements of crude oil and gas of the country were met through domestic production.

Details of crude oil imported along-with its cost for last 3 years and first quarter

(Q1) (April – June) of 2022-23 (P) is given below:

Financial Year 2019 – 20 2020 – 21 2021 – 22 Q1 of 2022-23 (P) Crude Oil Import (in MMT) 227.0 196.5 212.0 60.3 Import Cost (in US $ billion) 101.4 62.2 120.4 48.0 Import Cost (in Rs. crore) 717001 459779 899312 369742

Source: Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC), (P): Provisional

Details of Natural Gas imported along-with cost for last 3 years and Q1 of 2022-23 (P) is given below:

FY 2019 – 20 2020 – 21 2021 – 22 Q1 of 2022-23 (P) Natural Gas Imports (in BCM) 33.887 33.031 30.776 7.40 Import Cost (in US $ billion) 9.5 7.9 13.4 3.4 Import Cost (in Rs. crore) 67383 58129 100011 25268

Source: PPAC, (P): Provisional