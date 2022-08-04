New Delhi : The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Kaushal Kishore in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today informed that before 2014 (i.e. till December, 2013), a total of about 229 kms of metro rail network was operational in the cities of Delhi & NCR (194 kms), Kolkata (28 kms) and Bangalore (7 kms).

Since 2014, a total of about 548 kms of metro rail network has been built/operationalized in the country. The details of metro rail projects built/operationalized since 2014, along with the funds released by Government of India for these projects, city-wise, are given in Annexure I.

The details of metro rail network being built/under construction across the country, along with the funds allocated/sanctioned cost, city-wise, are given in Annexure II.

Urban transport, which is an integral part of urban development, is a state subject. Hence, respective State/Union Territory (UT) Governments are responsible for initiating, developing and funding urban transport infrastructure including metro rail projects. As per Metro Rail Policy, 2017, the Central Government considers financial assistance for metro rail proposals in cities or urban agglomerates based on the feasibility of the proposal and availability of resources, as and when posed by the concerned State/Union Territory (UT) Government. The details of metro rail proposals received from various State/Union Territory (UT) Governments for central financial assistance, which are under various stages of appraisal/approval, are given in Annexure III.

Annexure I

DETAILS OF METRO RAIL PROJECTS BUILT/OPERATIONALIZED SINCE 2014, ALONG WITH THE FUNDS RELEASED BY GOVERNMENT OF INDIA FOR EACH PROJECT, CITY-WISE

Sr No Name of Metro Rail Project City Length Operationalized since 2014 (in Kms approx) Funds Released by Government of India from January, 2014 to till date (in the form of Equity, Subordinate Debt, Pass Through Assistance, Grant, Viability Gap Funding etc.) (in ₹ Cr) Delhi Metro Phase III & Extensions Delhi & NCR 160 25,499.25 Rapid Metro Gurugram 7 – Bangalore Metro Phase I & II Bangalore 49 13,439.40 Chennai Metro Phase I & Extension Chennai 54 9,622.31 Hyderabad Metro Hyderabad 69 1,204.00 Kochi Metro Kochi 25 2,206.84 Lucknow Metro Lucknow 23 1,300.00 Noida Metro Noida, Greater Noida 30 970.62 Jaipur Metro (State Sector Project) Jaipur 12 – Mumbai Metro Line 1 Mumbai 11 46.98 (Grant) Mumbai Monorail 20 – Mumbai Metro Line 2A 10 – Mumbai Metro Line 7 11 – Ahmedabad Metro Phase I Ahmedabad 7 7,320.64 Nagpur Metro Nagpur 26 6,076.00 Kanpur Metro Kanpur 9 710.11 Pune Metro Pune 12 6,525.00 Metro Rail Projects being implemented by Ministry of Railways (MoR) in Kolkata Kolkata 4 MoR has informed that Govt has spent an amount of ₹ 13,949.52 Cr from FY 2014-15 to till June, 2022 for building metro network in Kolkata. Kolkata Metro East-West Corridor (Funded by M/o Railways – 74% & M/o Housing and Urban Affairs – 26%) 9

Annexure II

DETAILS OF METRO RAIL NETWORK BEING BUILT/UNDER CONSTRUCTION ACROSS THE COUNTRY, ALONG WITH THE SANCTIONED COST/FUNDS ALLOCATED, CITY-WISE

Sr No Name of Metro Rail Project Cities Covered Total Length (in Kms) Under Construction Length (in Kms) Sanctioned Cost (in ₹ Cr) Remarks Delhi Metro Extension from Dwarka Sector 21 to India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICC), Dwarka Delhi 2.03 2.03 942.00 Deposit Work funded by DPIIT, M/o Commerce & Industries Delhi Metro Phase IV (03 Priority Corridors) 65.2 65.2 24,948.65 50:50 Joint Venture of Government of India and State Government Patna Metro Rail Project Patna 32.507 32.507 13,365.77 Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase II Bangalore 72.1 58.48 26,405.14 Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2A & 2B 58.19 58.19 14,788.101 Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase I Ahmedabad, Gandhi Nagar 35.956 29.456 10,773.00 Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase II 28.254 28.254 5,384.17 Surat Metro Rail Project Surat 40.35 40.35 12,020.32 Bhopal Metro Rail Project Bhopal 27.87 27.87 6,941.40 Indore Metro Rail Project Indore 31.55 31.55 7,500.80 Kanpur Metro Rail Project Kanpur 32.38 23.38 11,076.48 Agra Metro Rail Project Agra 29.4 29.4 8,379.62 Mumbai Metro Line 3 Mumbai 33.5 33.5 23,136.00 Nagpur Metro Rail Project Phase I Nagpur 38.215 12.115 8,680.00 Pune Metro Rail Project Phase I Pune 33.28 21.28 11,420.00 Pune Metro Line III 23.33 23.33 6,124.00 Public Private Partnership Mode Mumbai Metro Line 2A Mumbai 18.6 8.772 6,410.00 State Sector Projects being implemented by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Mumbai Metro Line 2B 23.6 23.6 10,986.00 Mumbai Metro Line 4 32.3 32.3 14,549.00 Mumbai Metro Line 4A 2.7 2.7 949.00 Mumbai Metro Line 5 24.9 24.9 8,417.00 Mumbai Metro Line 6 14.5 14.5 6,716.00 Mumbai Metro Line 7 16.5 5.6 6,208.00 Mumbai Metro Line 9(7A) 13.72 13.72 6,607.00 Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 11.1 11.1 3,063.63 Implemented by City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) Kochi Metro Rail Project Phase 1A Kochi 2.00 2.00 710.93 Being implemented as state sector project. Kochi Metro Rail Project Phase 2 11.2 11.2 1,957.05 The proposal received from Govt of Kerala is not yet approved for central financial assistance. Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase II Chennai 118.9 118.9 63,246.40 Being implemented as state sector project. Kolkata Metro East-West Corridor Kolkata MoR has informed that 85.16 kms of metro network is being built currently in the city of Kolkata and ₹ 2,316.10 Cr has been allocated for metro construction in the city of Kolkata for the year 2022-23. Funded by M/o Railways – 74% & M/o Housing and Urban Affairs – 26% Other Metro Rail Projects in Kolkata Implemented by Ministry of Railways (MoR) Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Delhi, Ghaziabad, Meerut 82.15 82.15 30,274.00 Implemented by National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC)

Annexure III

DETAILS OF METRO RAIL PROPOSALS RECEIVED FROM VARIOUS STATE/UNION TERRITORY (UT) GOVERNMENTS FOR CENTRAL FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE, WHICH ARE UNDER VARIOUS STAGES OF APPRAISAL/APPROVAL