New Delhi : The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Kaushal Kishore in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today informed that before 2014 (i.e. till December, 2013), a total of about 229 kms of metro rail network was operational in the cities of Delhi & NCR (194 kms), Kolkata (28 kms) and Bangalore (7 kms).
Since 2014, a total of about 548 kms of metro rail network has been built/operationalized in the country. The details of metro rail projects built/operationalized since 2014, along with the funds released by Government of India for these projects, city-wise, are given in Annexure I.
The details of metro rail network being built/under construction across the country, along with the funds allocated/sanctioned cost, city-wise, are given in Annexure II.
Urban transport, which is an integral part of urban development, is a state subject. Hence, respective State/Union Territory (UT) Governments are responsible for initiating, developing and funding urban transport infrastructure including metro rail projects. As per Metro Rail Policy, 2017, the Central Government considers financial assistance for metro rail proposals in cities or urban agglomerates based on the feasibility of the proposal and availability of resources, as and when posed by the concerned State/Union Territory (UT) Government. The details of metro rail proposals received from various State/Union Territory (UT) Governments for central financial assistance, which are under various stages of appraisal/approval, are given in Annexure III.
Annexure I
DETAILS OF METRO RAIL PROJECTS BUILT/OPERATIONALIZED SINCE 2014, ALONG WITH THE FUNDS RELEASED BY GOVERNMENT OF INDIA FOR EACH PROJECT, CITY-WISE
|Sr No
|Name of Metro Rail Project
|City
|Length Operationalized since 2014
(in Kms approx)
|Funds Released by Government of India from January, 2014 to till date (in the form of Equity, Subordinate Debt, Pass Through Assistance, Grant, Viability Gap Funding etc.) (in ₹ Cr)
|
|Delhi Metro Phase III & Extensions
|Delhi & NCR
|160
|25,499.25
|
|Rapid Metro Gurugram
|7
|–
|
|Bangalore Metro Phase I & II
|Bangalore
|49
|13,439.40
|
|Chennai Metro Phase I & Extension
|Chennai
|54
|9,622.31
|
|Hyderabad Metro
|Hyderabad
|69
|1,204.00
|
|Kochi Metro
|Kochi
|25
|2,206.84
|
|Lucknow Metro
|Lucknow
|23
|1,300.00
|
|Noida Metro
|Noida, Greater Noida
|30
|970.62
|
|Jaipur Metro (State Sector Project)
|Jaipur
|12
|–
|
|Mumbai Metro Line 1
|Mumbai
|11
|46.98 (Grant)
|
|Mumbai Monorail
|20
|–
|
|Mumbai Metro Line 2A
|10
|–
|
|Mumbai Metro Line 7
|11
|–
|
|Ahmedabad Metro Phase I
|Ahmedabad
|7
|7,320.64
|
|Nagpur Metro
|Nagpur
|26
|6,076.00
|
|Kanpur Metro
|Kanpur
|9
|710.11
|
|Pune Metro
|Pune
|12
|6,525.00
|
|Metro Rail Projects being implemented by Ministry of Railways (MoR) in Kolkata
|Kolkata
|4
|MoR has informed that Govt has spent an amount of ₹ 13,949.52 Cr from FY 2014-15 to till June, 2022 for building metro network in Kolkata.
|
|Kolkata Metro East-West Corridor (Funded by M/o Railways – 74% & M/o Housing and Urban Affairs – 26%)
|9
Annexure II
DETAILS OF METRO RAIL NETWORK BEING BUILT/UNDER CONSTRUCTION ACROSS THE COUNTRY, ALONG WITH THE SANCTIONED COST/FUNDS ALLOCATED, CITY-WISE
|Sr No
|Name of Metro Rail Project
|Cities Covered
|Total Length (in Kms)
|Under Construction Length (in Kms)
|Sanctioned Cost (in ₹ Cr)
|Remarks
|
|Delhi Metro Extension from Dwarka Sector 21 to India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICC), Dwarka
|Delhi
|2.03
|2.03
|942.00
|Deposit Work funded by DPIIT, M/o Commerce & Industries
|
|Delhi Metro Phase IV (03 Priority Corridors)
|65.2
|65.2
|24,948.65
|
50:50 Joint Venture of Government of India and State Government
|
|Patna Metro Rail Project
|Patna
|32.507
|32.507
|13,365.77
|
|Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase II
|Bangalore
|72.1
|58.48
|26,405.14
|
|Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2A & 2B
|58.19
|58.19
|14,788.101
|
|Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase I
|Ahmedabad, Gandhi Nagar
|35.956
|29.456
|10,773.00
|
|Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase II
|28.254
|28.254
|5,384.17
|
|Surat Metro Rail Project
|Surat
|40.35
|40.35
|12,020.32
|
|Bhopal Metro Rail Project
|Bhopal
|27.87
|27.87
|6,941.40
|
|Indore Metro Rail Project
|Indore
|31.55
|31.55
|7,500.80
|
|Kanpur Metro Rail Project
|Kanpur
|32.38
|23.38
|11,076.48
|
|Agra Metro Rail Project
|Agra
|29.4
|29.4
|8,379.62
|
|Mumbai Metro Line 3
|Mumbai
|33.5
|33.5
|23,136.00
|
|Nagpur Metro Rail Project Phase I
|Nagpur
|38.215
|12.115
|8,680.00
|
|Pune Metro Rail Project Phase I
|Pune
|33.28
|21.28
|11,420.00
|
|Pune Metro Line III
|23.33
|23.33
|6,124.00
|Public Private Partnership Mode
|
|Mumbai Metro Line 2A
|Mumbai
|18.6
|8.772
|6,410.00
|State Sector Projects being implemented by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)
|
|Mumbai Metro Line 2B
|23.6
|23.6
|10,986.00
|
|Mumbai Metro Line 4
|32.3
|32.3
|14,549.00
|
|Mumbai Metro Line 4A
|2.7
|2.7
|949.00
|
|Mumbai Metro Line 5
|24.9
|24.9
|8,417.00
|
|Mumbai Metro Line 6
|14.5
|14.5
|6,716.00
|
|Mumbai Metro Line 7
|16.5
|5.6
|6,208.00
|
|Mumbai Metro Line 9(7A)
|13.72
|13.72
|6,607.00
|
|Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1
|11.1
|11.1
|3,063.63
|Implemented by City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO)
|
|Kochi Metro Rail Project Phase 1A
|Kochi
|2.00
|2.00
|710.93
|Being implemented as state sector project.
|
|Kochi Metro Rail Project Phase 2
|11.2
|11.2
|1,957.05
|The proposal received from Govt of Kerala is not yet approved for central financial assistance.
|
|Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase II
|Chennai
|118.9
|118.9
|63,246.40
|Being implemented as state sector project.
|
|Kolkata Metro East-West Corridor
|Kolkata
|MoR has informed that 85.16 kms of metro network is being built currently in the city of Kolkata and ₹ 2,316.10 Cr has been allocated for metro construction in the city of Kolkata for the year 2022-23.
|Funded by M/o Railways – 74% & M/o Housing and Urban Affairs – 26%
|
|Other Metro Rail Projects in Kolkata
|Implemented by Ministry of Railways (MoR)
|
|Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS)
|Delhi, Ghaziabad, Meerut
|82.15
|82.15
|30,274.00
|Implemented by National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC)
Annexure III
DETAILS OF METRO RAIL PROPOSALS RECEIVED FROM VARIOUS STATE/UNION TERRITORY (UT) GOVERNMENTS FOR CENTRAL FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE, WHICH ARE UNDER VARIOUS STAGES OF APPRAISAL/APPROVAL
|Sr No
|Name of Project
|Stretch
(in Kms)
|Estimated Completion Cost (in ₹ Cr)
|
|Remaining three corridors of Delhi Metro Phase-IV Projects
|43.677
|12,586.72
|
|Nashik MetroNeo
|33.00
|2,092.22
|
|Nagpur Metro Phase II
|43.80
|6,708.00
|
|Pune Metro Phase 1A
|4.413
|911.12
|
|Thane Integral Ring Metro
|29.00
|10,412.61
|
|Pune Metro Rail Project extension Line from Swargate to Katraj
|5.464
|3,668.04
|
|Gorakhpur MetroLite Project
|15.14
|2,670.37
|
|Extension of Noida-Greater Noida Metro Rail
|14.958
|2,456.00
|
|Kochi Metro Phase 1A
|2.00
|710.92
|
|Kochi Metro Phase II
|11.2
|1,957.05
|
|Jammu MetroLite
|23
|4,069.48
|
|Srinagar MetroLite
|25
|4,892.51
|
|Delhi – Panipat RRTS Corridor
|103.02
|29,296.00
|
|Delhi-Gurugram-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror) Urban Complex RRTS Corridor
|106.5
|35,216.00
|
|SNB Urban Complex – Sotanala RIICO Industrial Area RRTS Corridor
|33.3
|6,188.00
|
|MetroNeo project in Dehradun
|22.42
|1852.74
|
|Metro Rail from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City and Spur to Dwarka Expressway
|28.50
|5960.03
|
|Chennai Metro Phase II
|118.9
|63,246.40