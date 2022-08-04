Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has NIPUN , as part of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihoods Mission

New Delhi : The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Kaushal Kishore in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today informed that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has launched on June 20, 2022 an innovative project – NIPUN (National Initiative for Promotion of Upskilling of Nirman workers), as part of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM).

NIPUN, inter-alia, includes on-site Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) of construction workers, and fresh skill training in job oriented courses in the construction and related sectors.

This project aims to skill train over one lakh construction workers in the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) aligned courses, through a network of industry partners in construction sector and the related Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) i.e. Construction Skill Development Council of India (CSDCI), Water Management & Plumbing Skill Council (WMPSC) and Infrastructure and Equipment Sector skill Council (IESC).

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has been engaged as the implementation agency.

Under RPL, certified candidates are extended benefits of the ‘Kaushal Bima’ i.e. three-years accidental insurance with coverage of ₹ 2 lakh. Further, training partners facilitate registration of eligible trainees under the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Building and other Construction Workers (BoCW).

The project, which is of 1 year duration, is estimated to cost ₹ 93 crore. The project is being implemented on Pan-India basis at construction sites, identified in collaboration with Training Partners