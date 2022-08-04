New Delhi : The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Kaushal Kishore in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today informed that in order to raise the share of public transport in urban areas, the Government has announced a scheme in the Budget 2021-22 at a cost of ₹18,000 crores to support augmentation of public bus transport services, which will facilitate deployment of innovative PPP models to enable private sector players to finance, acquire, operate and maintain the buses in the country including the State of Andhra Pradesh.

The Scheme has been formulated and due process for approval has commenced. No funds have been sanctioned and utilised for improving associated infrastructure and for Green Urban Mobility Initiative under the Augmentation of City Bus Service Scheme during the last year. The Scheme envisages to provide support for new buses of all fuel types.