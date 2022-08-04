New Delhi : The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today informed that the details of funds allocated towards LPG Subsidy during the last five years and current year are given below:
|Particulars
|2017-18
|2018-19
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|2022-23*
|Direct Benefit Transfer for LPG (DBTL) subsidy
|13,122
|16,570
|29,719
|25,620
|3,347
|4,064
|Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) subsidy
|2,252
|3,200
|3,724
|9,690
|1,618
|800
|Total
|15,374
|19,770
|33,443
|35,310
|4,965
|4,864
Source: Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), *Budget Estimates
The details of number of beneficiaries under DBTL (PAHAL) Scheme, 2014 for last five year are as follows:
|As on Date
|No. of beneficiaries
|As on 01.04.2018
|20,21,20,070
|As on 01.04.2019
|24,67,63,542
|As on 01.04.2020
|26,29,12,547
|As on 01.04.2021
|27,16,18,904
|As on 01.04.2022
|28,36,77,886
Source: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on behalf of OMCs
The prices of petroleum products in the country are linked to the price of respective products in the international market. However, the Government continues to modulate the effective price to consumer for domestic LPG. The subsidy, as admissible, is credited to the bank account of eligible beneficiaries. In addition, the Government has announced a targeted subsidy of Rs. 200 per 14.2 Kg cylinder for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries for upto 12 refills for year 2022-23.
The details of prices of domestic LPG for the last one year are given below:
|Date effective from
|Retail Selling Price (RSP) of Domestic LPG
Rs./14.2 Kg Cylinder
|01 April 2021
|809.00
|01 July 2021
|834.50
|17 August 2021
|859.50
|01 September 2021
|884.50
|06 October 2021
|899.50
|22 March 2022
|949.50
|07 May 2022
|999.50
|19 May 2022
|1003.00
|06 July 2022
|1053.00
Source: Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC)