New Delhi : The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today informed that the details of funds allocated towards LPG Subsidy during the last five years and current year are given below:

Particulars 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23* Direct Benefit Transfer for LPG (DBTL) subsidy 13,122 16,570 29,719 25,620 3,347 4,064 Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) subsidy 2,252 3,200 3,724 9,690 1,618 800 Total 15,374 19,770 33,443 35,310 4,965 4,864

Source: Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), *Budget Estimates

The details of number of beneficiaries under DBTL (PAHAL) Scheme, 2014 for last five year are as follows:

As on Date No. of beneficiaries As on 01.04.2018 20,21,20,070 As on 01.04.2019 24,67,63,542 As on 01.04.2020 26,29,12,547 As on 01.04.2021 27,16,18,904 As on 01.04.2022 28,36,77,886

Source: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on behalf of OMCs

The prices of petroleum products in the country are linked to the price of respective products in the international market. However, the Government continues to modulate the effective price to consumer for domestic LPG. The subsidy, as admissible, is credited to the bank account of eligible beneficiaries. In addition, the Government has announced a targeted subsidy of Rs. 200 per 14.2 Kg cylinder for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries for upto 12 refills for year 2022-23.

The details of prices of domestic LPG for the last one year are given below:

Date effective from Retail Selling Price (RSP) of Domestic LPG Rs./14.2 Kg Cylinder 01 April 2021 809.00 01 July 2021 834.50 17 August 2021 859.50 01 September 2021 884.50 06 October 2021 899.50 22 March 2022 949.50 07 May 2022 999.50 19 May 2022 1003.00 06 July 2022 1053.00

Source: Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC)