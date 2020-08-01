Community participation to fight Corona: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation honours COVID Sachetaks

Bhubaneswar: Taking community participation initiative of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to another level BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary interacted with the representatives of the slum development committees, non-government organisation and Peer Leaders of Ward Number 29 and Ward Number 14 respectively, in order to scale up the awareness against the COVID-19 pandemic. Six COVID Sachetaks were felicitated on this occasion.

The BMC Commissioner, while addressing the meetings, added that the community representatives’ presence and participation during the frontline war against Corona would definitely steer the awareness campaign against COVID-19 in the respective localities and zones across the BMC limits. He urged all COVID Sachetaks to be on high alert for positive cases and do their reporting immediately and help the people under home quarantine to avail the supplies of essential commodities.

The meeting at Unit-IX Boys High School in Ward Number 29 was also attended by Labour Commissioner N. Thirumala Nayak and senior COVID Observer to BMC, Subrat Panda, among others.

The two meetings were organised in order to garner community participation and action for better and effective management of COVID-19 pandemic situation in the city.

While at Niladri Vihar Radha Krishna Temple Community Centre in Ward Number 14 the meeting was attended by ZDC (North) Pramod Kumar Prusty, at the Unit IX Boys High School meeting in Ward Number 29, ZDC (South East) Anshuman Rath was present.

During the two meetings COVID Sachetak Committees, Slum Committees, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), self-help groups (SHGs), Peer Leaders under the Socially Smart Bhubaneswar Project participated and they shared their experiences. The Peer Leaders are doing an extra ordinary work in order to create awareness among the slum population across the Temple City.

Six COVID Sachetaks under the BMC North Zone i.e. Pravati Pani, Sila Sahoo, Dambarudhar Nayak, Pravasini Nayak, Lipsa Nayak and Kunjalata Das were felicitated at the Temple Community Centre in Ward Number 14 meeting for their contribution towards community awareness.

