Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 2 more Covid Hospitals with ICU facility in Ganjam

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 2 more Covid Hospitals with ICU facility at Amit Hospital, Kanishi and in the Paediatric Ward of MKCG Hospital, Berhampur. These hospitals have 150 bed strength and 24 ICU beds each with ventilators.

CM lauded the dedication of Covid Warriors & cooperation of the people of Ganjam in the fight against pandemic. Despite having higher case load, more than 85% of rural areas are now in green zone, recovery rate is higher than national average & positive rate is on decline.

CM reaffirmed that Odisha Govt will leave no stone unturned to fight this pandemic and protect the lives of people. CM also appealed everyone to obey #COVID19 guidelines and asked people not to allow complacency to cloud judgement.

