Commission’s second Suo motu report on two month’s enforcement of MCC during GE 2024

The Commission, in its firm commitment to transparency and disclosures, has decided to update the status of actions taken under MCC, based on complaints of political parties, on completion of two months of its operation. This is in continuation of Commission’s transparency initiative of giving out MCC updates after first month of its coming into effect. Certain details of action taken, were also given out so that misgivings, however small or limited, are addressed and stopped.

Commission has chosen to put this information in public domain so that the most important stakeholders, the voters and the political parties get real time information on measures taken to maintain level playing field, that India is rightly proud of.

The Commission led by CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Shri Sukhbir Singh Sandhu monitors countrywide pending cases of alleged violations of MCC daily and actions are taken in timebound manner and on top priority. Many of these actions during the last two months have far reaching and systemic implications in cleaning up the campaign space in the long term as against only in an episodic prescriptive manner.

At the outset, Commission expects top leaders of political parties, especially of the major national parties, most of whom are star campaigners, to set good examples of campaign discourse expected of them in the current elections. It is primarily their responsibility to correct the course of their statements/ utterances in the remaining phases to avoid any permanent dent on the delicately balanced social fabric of the country.

The following are some of the decisions taken during two months of enforcement of MCC: