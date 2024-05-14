FAKE CALLS – Don’t take any calls threatening to disconnect your mobile on behalf of DoT/TRAI and report at www.sancharsaathi.gov.in

Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, has issued an advisory to citizens to not to take fake calls being received by the citizens wherein callers are threatening to disconnect their mobile numbers, or their mobile numbers are being misused in some illegal activities.

The DoT had also issued advisory about WhatsApp calls from foreign origin mobile numbers (like +92-xxxxxxxxxx) impersonating government officials and duping the people.

Cyber criminals through such calls try to threaten or steal personal information to carry out cyber-crime/financial frauds. The DoT/TRAI does not authorise anyone to make such call on its behalf and has advised people to stay vigilant and report such fraud communications at ‘Chakshu – Report Suspected Fraud Communications’ facility of Sanchar Saathi portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in/sfc). Such proactive reporting helps DoT in prevention of misuse of telecom resources for cyber-crime, financial frauds, etc.

The DoT also advises citizens to report at cyber-crime helpline number 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in in case of already a victim of cyber-crime or financial fraud.

Various measures have been taken to combat suspected fraud communications and to curb cybercrime activities: