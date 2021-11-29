Commissioner-Collector Conference has become an effective medium of good governance – Chief Minister Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Commissioner-Collector, IG-SP video conferencing has now taken the form of a definite system for good governance. It has become an effective means of good governance. The conference has a definite agenda; it will be discussed point by point. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has discussed many topics in the DGP Conference. Instructions have also been received from Prime Minister Shri Modi in this regard. These instructions will also be discussed in the video conference.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Collector, SP are the representatives of the government at their own level. Giving good governance to the people is dependent on their work in the districts. Various schemes of the government reach the public due to their works. The good work of the Collector-SP at the district level has a better effect, but the image of the government is affected where there is laxity. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the entire administrative staff should work with full commitment.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the video conference of Commissioners, Collectors, Inspectors General of Police and Superintendents of Police. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary General Administration Shri Vinod Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary Home Dr. Rajesh Rajoura, Director General of Police Shri Vivek Johri were present in this conference at Mantralaya. Senior officers of various departments also joined the conference virtually. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that first of all the law and order situation will be reviewed and analysed.

In the conference, action against mafia, control of crime against women and law and order situation and use of land freed from mafia encroachment will be reviewed. In order to ensure easy availability of benefits of various beneficiary oriented schemes to all eligible beneficiaries, the special campaign being run from November 15 to December 15, 2021 will also be reviewed. In the conference, the resolution of the cases of CM Helpline and the process of applying the second dose of Covid-19 vaccination is also to be reviewed. Progress of Pradhan Mantri Shahri Path Vikreta Svanidhi Yojna and Mukhyamantri Gramin Path Vikreta Yojana will also be reviewed.

In the video conference, Mukhyamantri Udyam Kranti Yojana, CM Rise Yojana, Mukhyamantri Ration Aapke Gram Yojana, Madhya Pradesh Sickle Cell (Haemoglobin) Mission, presentation of Chief Minister Residential Land Rights Scheme and expectations from district collectors will be discussed.

In the video conference, there will be a presentation on the ongoing innovations in Sehore district in one district-one identity scheme. Along with this, a presentation will also be made on the ongoing activities in Sheopur district for the empowerment of self-help groups and the status of implementation of the Swamitvya Yojana in Harda district.