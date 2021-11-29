Make smart policing system better and more effective:CM Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that law and order should be made better in the state. Under no circumstances should criminals be spared. Smart policing system should be made better and more effective. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the Inspectors General of Police and Superintendents of Police at Mantralaya today through video conferencing.

Percentage of punishment in serious crimes should be increased

Reviewing law and order situation, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that even the identified offenses come under the category of serious crimes. The percentage of punishment in such offences should be increased. He said that immediate action should be taken against the usurers. Action should be taken by implementing the future action plan of cyber crime and cyber security at the earliest. The National Counter Drone Policy should be prepared as per the instructions of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Best practices for standardization of hardware should be indentified and maintenance of CCTV system should be ensured. Action should be taken in the issues of foreigners staying past visa period. He said that the organizations that spread enmity and break the society should be identified. NGOs receiving unwanted foreign funding should be identified and stopped.

Streamlining of administrative system in the border areas must

Collectors-SPs must make regular joint visits to streamline the administrative system in the border areas. Necessary action must be taken under the Police Technology Mission constituted at the national level. Drone based surveillance and technology must be made use of in anti-Naxal operations. In such areas, benefits of government schemes must be provided on priority while behaving sensitively, so that people do not get dissatisfied. Work in the form of a campaign for this.

Crimes must be prevented effectively

Chief Minister Chouhan gave instructions to effectively prevent and bring down crime graph in the state. He said that swift action should be taken and fear must be instilled in the criminals. He directed to make the best use of the available resources. Property related offenses must be properly analyzed and effective action must be taken.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed the SPs of weak performing districts to take effective action against crimes on the basis of overall evaluation of the districts. He said that justice should be ensured.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed to take action by running a campaign for the recovery of missing boys and girls. He said that bandit gangs are the enemies of the society, against whom effective action should be ensured. He said that dacoits should not be allowed to thrive at any cost.

Crime against women will not be tolerated

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that crimes against women will not be tolerated in the state. Crime against women is shameful. Such crimes must be analyzed and effective action must be taken. The work of honoring real heroes has started in the state in order to ensure women’s safety, to prevent crimes against them and to generate public awareness. This must continue. He congratulated the real heroes selected from different districts. The Chief Minister said that the real heroes help the police in catching the criminals.

Strict action must be taken against those who oppress the weaker sections

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that atrocities and crimes against weaker sections are unfortunate and shameful. Immediate effective action should be ensured against these offences. He said that the hotspots of such crimes should be identified and action should be taken against the criminals.

Extensive campaign against drug de-addiction

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that smack and opium destroys the youth and pushes them into the world of crime. Therefore, to save the young generation from crime, action must be taken in this connection on priority. Prompt action is must against such criminals. Attack the roots of smack. Efforts should also be taken to save from ganja, chemical drugs and doda choora. He directed to prepare an action plan for drug de-addiction campaign and implement it. For this, an effective and comprehensive campaign must be run by involving social workers, public representatives. Action must be taken by sacking those who cooperate in drug dealing from their jobs.

Effective action must against illegal mining

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that effective action should be taken against mining mafia through joint teams. Strict action should be taken in cases of illegal sand transportation and mining. Mafia should not be spared at any cost.

Strict action should be taken against the habitual mafia of illegal liquor. Strict action should be taken against those guilty of chit fund companies, adulteration, spurious food grains and milk products. Strict action is must against factories manufacturing adulterated food items. Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bais, Director General of Police Vivek Johri and other senior officials were present in the meeting.