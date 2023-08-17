Collector’s edition JUSTIN BIEBER X VESPA to be available in India via pre-order

Chennai : Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, the 100% subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group and maker of the iconic Vespa and sporty Aprilia range of scooters has introduced the JUSTIN BIEBER X VESPA, a new collector’s edition Vespa model personally ideated and designed by the singer, in India. The JUSTIN BIEBER X VESPA will be available via pre-order as an imported Completely Build Unit (CBU). It can be ordered from all Vespa dealerships in India as well as the Vespa India website. Only a limited single-digit number of this vehicle will be available for purchase.

Glamorous and timeless, the new Vespa designed by Justin Bieber reflects his creativity. Monochrome is the underlying style feature that distinguishes the new Vespa signed by Bieber. White color, selected by the singer, passes through all elements of the new Vespa: from the saddle to the grips to the spokes of the rims. The brand logo and the flames drawn on the body of the vehicle are also tone-on-tone white.

The fresh, youthful geometry of the vehicle makes up a protective body while the handlebar, with its unmistakable evocative rectangular headlight, supports an extremely modern full-color multifunctional TFT display, in sync with all smartphone functions. The Full-Led lights and the spectacular 12” wheel rims are the supreme results of blending style and technology. JUSTIN BIEBER X VESPA for India will be rolled out with the classic 150cc engine, now revamped in full respect of the most recent environmental regulations.

“I love Vespa, and to partner with such a classic brand is so cool. Being able to express myself, whether it’s through art, music, visuals, or aesthetics, being able to create something from nothing – it’s a part of me. Ultimately the goal in creating and designing is always to put your own unique spin on things“, said Justin Bieber.

Bieber’s passion for Vespa is well known: “The first time I rode a Vespa was somewhere in Europe, probably either London or Paris. I just remember seeing a Vespa and being like ‘I want to ride one of those’. And I had such a great time, just the wind flying through my hair, the freedom. It was fun”, – comments Justin Bieber.

Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd said, “Vespa is much more than a mobility brand; it symbolizes art, design, technology, and fun. It has always spurred the imagination of artists, stylists and designers around the globe. We are excited to introduce to India, the collector edition of JUSTIN BIEBER X VESPA that embodies creative drive, vibrancy and vigour – the values​​shared by both Bieber and Vespa.”

Pre-booking is now open to all Vespa lovers who want to reserve this collector’s edition.