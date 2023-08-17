Neeraj Chopra urges MEA to resolve visa issues of Kishore Jena to enable him to take part in World Athletics Championships

Indian Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Thursday urged Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to resolve the visa issues of athlete Kishore Jena to enable him to take part in the World Athletics Championships. The embassy of Hungary in India has cancelled Jena’s visa and he will be forced to miss the World Athletics Championship which will be held in Budapest, Hungary from August 19 to 27. Jena is a promising javelin thrower, who is currently placed at No.33 in the world rankings.