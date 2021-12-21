Cold wave grips  Odisha; Daringbadi records season’s lowest minimum temperature of 3.5 degC

Bhubaneswar: Cold wave conditions continued to sweep the State with the mercury plummeting below 12 degree Celsius in nine stations on Monday night. Daringbadi records season’s lowest minimum temperature of 3.5 degree Celsius, Phulbani records 4 degC.

Due to the active dry and cold winds from north and north-west India, the minimum temperature will fall by 2-3° degrees in most parts of Odisha in the next 3 days. Under this influence, cold conditions likely to prevail over entire Odisha from today.