Cold Wave Grips Odisha; 19 Places Record Temperature Below 15 Degree Celsius

Bhubaneswar : Cold wave conditions continued to sweep the State with the mercury plummeting below 15 degrees Celsius in as many as 19 places in Odisha on Sunday. Kirei in Sundargarh recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 9.5 degrees Celsius followed by G.Udayagiri (Kandhamal) with 10 degrees Celsius, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) .

As per the IMD forecast, Phulbani and Daringbadi with 10.5° C, Chiplima (Sambalpur) with 10.8° C, Semiliguda (Koraput) with 10.9° , 11.2° C was recorded at Jharsuguda, 11.4° C at Keonjhar, 11.7° C at Deogarh, 12° C at Sundergarh, 12.5° C at Koraput, 12.6° C at Angul, 12.7° C at Hirakud, 13° C at Sonepur, 13.4° C at Bargarh, 14.5° C at Balangir, 14.7° C at Balasore, and 14.9° C at Chandbali.