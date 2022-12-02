Coal & Money laundering scam: ED arrests Deputy Secretary in Chhattisgarh CM’s office Soumya Chourasia

The Enforcement Directorate -ED on Friday arrested Deputy Secretary in Chhattisgarh Chief Minister’s office Soumya Chourasia, in connection with an alleged illegal coal levy and money laundering scam which the central agency has been probing for the last two months.

She was later produced before the special (PMLA) court judge Ajay Singh Rajput, who remanded her to ED custody for four days.

ED has already arrested a 2009 batch IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi, and three businessmen, including Suryakant Tiwari whom the ED had described as the alleged kingpin of the illegal coal levy scam. Besides, a couple of IAS and other officers, and businessmen are also under the ED scanner.