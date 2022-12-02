Sports

Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Saurashtra beat Maharashtra by 5 wickets in Ahmedabad

Saurashtra beat Maharashtra by 5 wickets in the final to win the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Batting first, Maharashtra scored 248 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 50 overs.

Chasing the target, Saurashtra reached the target with 21 balls to spare losing five wickets with opener Sheldon Jackson’s cracking unbeaten century. This is Saurashtra’s second Vijay Hazare Trophy triumph.

For Maharashtra, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed yet another century. Chirag Jani was the stand-out bowler for Saurashtra as he picked up 3 wickets.

